The Lions signed Firkser from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Firkser was elevated from the team's practice squad for last Sunday's win over Minnesota and played two offensive snaps without recording any stats. With Brock Wright (hip) deemed out Saturday versus Dallas and unable to practice at all during Week 17 prep, the Lions have decided to sign Firkser to the active roster rather than elevate him again. The third-year tight end will serve as depth behind Sam LaPorta and James Mitchell for Saturday's clash.