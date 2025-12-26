Firkser failed to reel in his only target in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Firkser was unable to secure a pass for the second time in three weeks and the third time over six contests since making his season debut Nov. 23. The tight end once again split time with Shane Zylstra in Week 17, and Firkser did garner a target while Zylstra did not. Firkser will have one more chance to reach the end zone for the first time since 2021 when the Lions travel to face the Bears on Jan. 4.