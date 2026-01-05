Firkser caught eight of 10 targets for 53 yards over seven contests during the regular season.

Firkser signed with the Lions' practice squad in mid-November and was quickly elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Giants due to Sam LaPorta (back) being sidelined. The tight end's role quickly expanded after Brock Wright (neck) went down for the year in Week 13, and Firkser ultimately caught at least one pass in four of the seven games he appeared in with the team. Prior to this season, Firkser hadn't reeled in a pass since the 2022 campaign, and he'll now be a free agent heading into the offseason.