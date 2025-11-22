The Lions activated Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Giants.

Firkser signed with the Lions' practice squad in early November. The 30-year-old will likely be a depth piece behind Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley now that starter Sam LaPorta is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. The seven-year pro has 78 career games under his belt but hasn't appeared on the stat sheet since 2022.