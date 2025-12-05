Firkser caught his only target for seven yards in Thursday night's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

Firkser was officially added to the active roster prior to Week 13, but he has now combined to catch both of his targets for an uninspiring 11 total yards over the last two weeks. With Sam LaPorta (back) and Brock Wright (neck) both on injured reserve, Firkser and Ross Dwelley will likely continue to operate as the team's primary options at tight end moving forward.