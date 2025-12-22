Firkser caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Firkser saw a similar workload on offense, logging 25 snaps with the unit after 22 in Week 15, but he was able to secure four passes. The tight end played 20 fewer snaps on offense than Shane Zylstra (45), but Firkser was able to finish with one more catch than his teammate. Firkser and Zylstra will likely continue to split the offensive opportunities at tight end against the Vikings on Christmas Day, limiting both of their production.