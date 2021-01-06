site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Anthony Pittman: Signs future deal
RotoWire Staff
Pittman signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday.
Pittman spent the year on the Lions' practice squad but wasn't elevated for a game. He likely face a similar fate in 2021.
