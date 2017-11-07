Zettle amassed three tackles and one sack during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.

Zettel leads the Lions with five sacks this season but is only averaging 2.9 tackles per game. His upside remains high in favorable matchups, however, as showcased by his five-tackle, two-sack performance against the Vikings in Week 4. He'll now take aim at a Browns offensive line that will be without starting tackle Joe Thomas (triceps).