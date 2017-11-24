Zettel posted one tackle and a half sack Thursday against the Vikings.

Zettel now has 6.5 sacks on the season, and he's carving himself out as the Lions' top pass rusher. With Ezekiel Ansah (back) still being limited in game play, Zettel logged a season-high 60 defensive snaps. If Ansah still will be limited against the Ravens in Week 13, expect Zettel to have a good shot at another high-caliber performance.