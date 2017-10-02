Zettel recorded three tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

Zettel was a monster Sunday, seemingly putting heat on Vikings QB Case Keenum all afternoon while upping his season-long stat to four sacks and 18 quarterback pressures by game's end. The 2016 sixth-rounder is shaping up to be the exact complement Detroit has been looking to pair with Ezekiel Ansah for years and is a big reason why the Lions are one of the highest-scoring fantasy defenses through four weeks. Zettel will look to keep the good times rolling in Week 5 when the Lions host a Panthers offense that's allowed 3.0 sacks per game in 2017.