Lions' Anthony Zettel: Records two sacks against Vikings
Zettel recorded three tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Zettel was a monster Sunday, seemingly putting heat on Vikings QB Case Keenum all afternoon while upping his season-long stat to four sacks and 18 quarterback pressures by game's end. The 2016 sixth-rounder is shaping up to be the exact complement Detroit has been looking to pair with Ezekiel Ansah for years and is a big reason why the Lions are one of the highest-scoring fantasy defenses through four weeks. Zettel will look to keep the good times rolling in Week 5 when the Lions host a Panthers offense that's allowed 3.0 sacks per game in 2017.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...