Green caught three of four targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 26-17 preseason win over Carolina.

The rookie seventh-round pick made his case for a roster spot at the last second, catching a 70-yard TD in the second quarter while working with Teddy Bridgewater and the second-strong offense. Green also got some snaps with the third unit after halftime and finished the 2023 preseason with seven catches for 151 yards and a TD on eight targets (playing all three games). That'll probably be enough to get him a spot on the Week 1 roster, especially with fellow deep threat Jameson Williams set to go on the suspended list early next week.