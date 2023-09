Green did not log a snap during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Green secured the No. 5 spot on the depth chart coming out of the preseason, but it does not seem as if there is a role for him on offense or special teams despite the six-game suspension of Jameson Williams. However, it is possible that could change if the struggles of 33-year-old Marvin Jones, who logged over half of the offensive snaps, persist in the coming weeks.