Green was not targeted with a pass during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

While Green was not targeted with a pass, he has seen his offensive playing time increase in three consecutive weeks while 33-year-old veteran Marvin Jones has seen his role decline. However, Green has yet to see a target since Week 2, and he will need to log more than 21 percent of the offensive snaps he saw Thursday to garner fantasy relevance.