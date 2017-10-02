Lions' Armonty Bryant: Can return from suspension
Bryant (suspension) is eligible to return to the Lions' active roster Monday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The Lions still need to make a corresponding move before Bryant officially returns, but he has been reinstated after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The 27-year-old would likely take on a reserve role in Detroit's defensive line rotation, assuming he rejoins the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...