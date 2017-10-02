Play

Bryant (suspension) is eligible to return to the Lions' active roster Monday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The Lions still need to make a corresponding move before Bryant officially returns, but he has been reinstated after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The 27-year-old would likely take on a reserve role in Detroit's defensive line rotation, assuming he rejoins the 53-man roster.

