Lions' Armonty Bryant: Placed on Active/PUP list
Bryant (suspension) was placed on the Active/PUP list Tuesday, the Lions' official site reports.
Bryant, who has already been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season, is slated to begin training camp on the PUP list. The 2013 seventh-rounder notched just five tackles through five games with the Lions last season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the team's defense.
