Maulet tallied five tackles (all solo) and an interception in a 24-9 Week 7 win over the Buccaneers.

Maulet logged a 50 percent defensive snap share in his second game as a practice-squad elevation for the Lions. The veteran cornerback made a big play late in the second quarter when he intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass that was originally ruled a Cade Otton reception before being overturned upon review. Maulet's performance likely was a contributing factor to Detroit signing him to the active roster Monday.