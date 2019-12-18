Robinson (shoulder) did not take part in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Robinson missed every day of practice a week ago and did not play versus the Buccanneers. He begins Week 16 with a DNP and appears in danger of missing a second straight week. If Robinson can log even limited reps in the coming days, it'll go a long way in convincing prospective fantasy owners that he'll be ready to take the field Sunday.