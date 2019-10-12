Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.

Robinson was a limited participant in Friday and Saturday's practices. He's likely a game-time call with his official status being revealed when the inactives are reported at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday. If he can't go, expect Kevin Strong to start at defensive tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories