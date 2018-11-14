Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Dealing with ankle injury
Robinson is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson appears to be nursing a significant ankle injury, and his status for Week 11 remains up in the air. With Damon Harrison (shoulder) also managing an injury, the Lions' could struggle to provide depth at the left defensive tackle position during Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.
