Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Disappointing 2019 campaign
Robinson (shoulder) produced 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 13 games in 2019.
Expectations were high for the Lions' defensive front as a whole in 2019, and Robinson was no exception. While it's not perfectly clear who's to blame for the team's struggles as a whole, Robinson did not perform like the same player from 2018 and he ultimately finished the campaign with a three-year low in tackles despite playing alongside both Damon Harrison and Trey Flowers this time around. That's a shame for the 24-year-old who had been playing in a contract year, and the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent probably won't be cashing in this offseason like many thought Robinson would at this same time last year.
