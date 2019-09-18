Play

Robinson notched four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 13-10 win over the Chargers.

Robinson is playing a rotational role along Detroit's defensive line and has racked up seven tackles across two games. He'll continue to play his part in the Lions' formidable defensive front alongside Damon Harrison and Mike Daniels, and work to contain the Eagles in Week 3.

