Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Good to go Thursday
Robinson (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson returned to practice in a limited fashion this week after missing Sunday's win over the Panthers, but his snap count could be held in check as starting defensive tackles Damon Harrison and Da'Shawn Hand are both at full strength.
