Robinson (knee) didn't practice with the rehab group during minicamp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

An unspecified knee injury prevented Robinson from taking part in Week 17 of last season, but it doesn't sound as if the defensive tackle has been significantly limited during spring workouts in any way. While Damon Harrison (contract dispute) is yet to report to the team this offseason, the Lions nonetheless appear to be entering the 2019 campaign with one of the strongest defensive fronts the organization has seen in some time. Robinson is a big part of that and seems primed for another productive year in the season ahead. The Alabama product was on pace for a career-high 60 tackles in 2018 had Robinson played a full 16-game slate.

