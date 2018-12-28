Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Lands on IR
Robinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson will miss Detroit's season-finale tilt against the Packers on injured reserve. In his absence, John Atkins and the newly-signed Mitchell Loewen could benefit from increased snaps.
