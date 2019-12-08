Play

Robinson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Robinson exits the game in the second quarter right before halftime, and it's unclear as to the specifics of the injury. As long as he's sidelined, John Atkins and Mike Daniels would be in line to see an uptick in snaps.

