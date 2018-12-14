Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Logs first sack of season
Robinson recorded eight tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Arizona.
Robinson arguably had his best game of the season, tying his career high in tackles while also notching his first sack of the year. The third-year Alabama product needs just 10 more tackles during the final three games of the year to set a new single-season best.
