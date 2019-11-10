Play

Robinson suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's game against Chicago that limited him, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.

Robinson only made two solo tackles in the game, and could have the thumb injury to blame for his lack of production. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but it will be important to monitor his practice availability heading into Week 11. If he can't go, Kevin Strong (ribs) or Mike Daniels would be in line to see the start at defensive tackle.

