Robinson (shoulder) won't suited up in Sunday's season finale against Green Bay, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Robinson suffered the injury during Week 16's loss to Denver, and failed to practice this week, signalling his 2019 season is over. For Week 17, however, John Atkins and Frank Herron are expected to see an uptick in defensive tackle snaps.

