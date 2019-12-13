Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Out for Week 15
Robinson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Robinson has been unable to practice at all during the week and accordingly won't play Sunday. Mike Daniels and John Atkins (illness) are likely to share the load replacing the Alabama product.
