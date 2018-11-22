Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Questionable for Thursday
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Robinson was a limited practice participant this week to earn the questionable tag after sitting out Sunday's game against the Panthers. Ricky Jean Francois would be set for increased snap as as a rotational defensive tackle should Robinson be sidelined.
More News
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Totals 53 tackles in second season•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Being prepared for three-down role•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Finishes rookie season strong•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...