Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Ruled out for Week 11
Robinson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Panthers.
Robinson was unable to log a practice in any capacity this week. The injury came in last week's loss to the Bears. Robinson is one of three defensive linemen on the Lions' injury report -- joining Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and Damon Harrison (shoulder) -- but he's the only one officially ruled out.
