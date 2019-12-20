Play

Robinson (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Denver, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Robinson has been unable to practice all week, so this wasn't unexpected. Consequently, Mike Daniels should be looking at more playing time.

