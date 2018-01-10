Robinson tallied 53 tackles, an assisted sack, six batted passes, one interception, one touchdown and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2017.

While not an IDP asset at this juncture, Robinson is developing into a solid interior defensive lineman for the Lions. Most impressive has been his awareness for such a young player, as the 2016 second-rounder again swatted down his fair of pass attempts in 2017 and now has 13 batted passes in two seasons as a pro. His role could expand in 2018 if Haloti Ngata (biceps), an unrestricted free agent, doesn't return to Detroit.