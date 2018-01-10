Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Totals 53 tackles in second season
Robinson tallied 53 tackles, an assisted sack, six batted passes, one interception, one touchdown and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2017.
While not an IDP asset at this juncture, Robinson is developing into a solid interior defensive lineman for the Lions. Most impressive has been his awareness for such a young player, as the 2016 second-rounder again swatted down his fair of pass attempts in 2017 and now has 13 batted passes in two seasons as a pro. His role could expand in 2018 if Haloti Ngata (biceps), an unrestricted free agent, doesn't return to Detroit.
More News
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Being prepared for three-down role•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Finishes rookie season strong•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Will play Sunday•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Uncertain to play Rams•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Active for regular season opener•
-
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Selected in second round by Detroit•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...