Robinson (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Robinson didn't return to this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings after sustaining a shoulder injury, and he could end up missing some time if he can't get back on the practice field by Friday. If Robinson's unable to do so, Mike Daniels and John Atkins both stand to enjoy hefty increases in defensive snaps.

