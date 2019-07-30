Bryant (arm) is considered day-to-day, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bryant was just activated July 23 from the Lions' NFI list after recovering from a torn right pectoral -- the same side on which he sustained the arm injury Sunday. When healthy, the 22-year-old is expected to add depth to Detroit's defensive front behind Trey Flowers (shoulder) and Da'Shawn Hand (arm).

