Bryant (arm) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Bryant has missed all but one game on the season, and this would mark his second straight absence. He practiced Wednesday before surfacing on the injury report Thursday and wasn't able to return. With Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) already ruled out, the Lions could be thin at defensive end Sunday.

