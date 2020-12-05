Bryan (thigh) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Initially considered questionable after a trio of limited practice sessions, Bryant is now expected to miss a second straight game. He's struggled to stay healthy this year, but he's handled a major role when active. Bryant played at least 47 percent of the snaps on defense in both games he has played, recording three total tackles. Romeo Okwara and Everson Griffen are the only healthy defensive ends for Sunday.