The Lions activated Bryant (pectoral) off their Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant had surgery Jan. 17 to repair a torn pectoral, and seems to be fully recovered from the injury. The fourth-round pick in April's draft was a lesser-known Clemson lineman, but still racked up at least 8.0 sacks in his final two seasons for the Tigers. Now that he's healthy, he has enough power and polish to his game to add useful depth on Detroit's edge.

