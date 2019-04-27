The Lions selected Bryant (pectoral) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Bryant is the lesser-known Clemson lineman who was a two-year starter for the Tigers. A pectoral injury prevented him from working out at the combine, but the film suggested that Bryant was not reliant on elite athleticism. He did have at least 8.0 sacks in each of his final two seasons at Clemson and has enough power and polish to his game to add useful depth on Detroit's edge.

