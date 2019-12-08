Play

Bryant (hip) won't play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Bryant was carrying a doubtful tag coming into Week 14, so his absence from the lineup isn't quite a surprise. It will be the second straight game missed for the rookie out of Clemson, and in his stead, only Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara are healthy for the game at the defensive end position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories