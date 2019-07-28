Bryant left Sunday's practice early with an apparent arm injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bryant was activated Tuesday off Detroit's non-football injury list after recovering from a torn pectoral. Birkett reports that the apparent injury is on Bryant's right arm, which is the same side where he tore his pectoral last season. It's unclear how serious the injury is. When healthy, Bryant is expected to add depth to Detroit's defensive front behind Trey Flowers (shoulder) and Da'Shawn Hand (arm).

