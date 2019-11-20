Play

The Lions activated Bryant (arm) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Bryant has been practicing for three weeks, so he should be ready to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Redskins. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Clemson could be immediately thrust into a sizable workload since Trey Flowers (concussion) and Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) starting the week on the injury report.

