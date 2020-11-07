The Lions activated Bryant (pectoral) off the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Bryant has yet to play this season, but he has three weeks of practice under his belt and has proved to be healthy enough to return to action. The 23-year-old defensive end averaged 32.3 defensive snaps per game over four contests in 2019, and he could have a similar role moving forward because Trey Flowers (ankle) is on IR. However, Da'Shawn Hand and Romeo Okwara are the starters for the time being.