Lions' Austin Bryant: Placed on PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
11:54 pm ET 1 min read
Bryant (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/PUP list Saturday.
Bryant spent almost the entirety of training camp on the active/PUP list and now he will begin the regular season in the same position. The defensive end has a chance to be activated once he is fully recovered from his undisclosed injury.
