Bryant (pectoral) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from the reserve/PUP list, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Bryant didn't participate in training camp, and this was his first time on the practice field this season. The 2019 fourth-round pick has been dealing with a pectoral injury, but it appears he could make a return to the lineup soon. Trey Flowers (ankle) and Da'Shawn Hand are the Lions' starting defensive ends, but once he's healthy, Bryant will battle for leftover reps with Romeo Okwara.