Bryant (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With Da'Shawn Hand (groin) also ruled out, the Lions will enter Thursday's game with Romeo Okwara and Everson Griffen as their only to healthy defensive ends. Bryant managed to practice in a limited fashion all week, so he stands a good chance to return in Week 13 against Chicago.