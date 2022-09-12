Seibert converted five of five PATs during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

The good news for Seibert is that the Lions offense looks like it could be improved upon last year. The bad news is that the good news ultimately resulted in zero field-goal attempts Sunday since Detroit was able to find the end zone whenever it got into scoring position. However, its offensive scoring efficiency figures to vary most weeks, so better days should be ahead for Seibert from a production standpoint. Up next is a Week 2 home matchup against Washington.