Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Seibert is a "tick" ahead of Riley Patterson in the kicking battle, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

A hip injury placed Seibert on injured reserve midway through the 2021 campaign, and the Oklahoma product had to watch as Patterson set the Lions' franchise rookie record for kicking accuracy down the stretch. However, now that he's healthy, it appears the place-kicking gig is Seibert's to lose during training camp. Last season, the fourth-year kicker went 10-for-12 on field-goal attempts and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point tries, with his only misses coming from beyond 40 yards.