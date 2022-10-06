Seibert (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' injury report Wednesday.
Seibert did not practice last week and was ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with this same injury. However, the 25-year-old's status appears to have improved given his ability to work back into Detroit's first practice of Week 5. Seibert converted three of five field-goal tries and all 12 of his PATs over the first three weeks, and he should see plenty of kicking opportunities in the Lions' prolific offense this season.