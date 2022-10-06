Seibert (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Seibert appears to have shown some improvement in his recovery from the right groin injury that kept him sidelined for last week's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks, but he may need to turn in a full practice Friday for the Lions to feel comfortable proceeding with him as their kicker Sunday at New England. Before he sustained the groin injury, Seibert's job appeared to be in question after he missed a pair of field-goal tries in a narrow Week 3 loss to the Vikings, but Fipp expressed confidence in the 25-year-old's ability to improve and strengthen his hold on the role once healthy, per Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. If Seibert needs more time to move past the groin injury, the Lions will promote Michael Badgley from the practice squad to handle kicking duties against the Patriots.